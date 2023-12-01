Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 42,050 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

BECN opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

