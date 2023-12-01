Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 67,332 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,332 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,795,924 shares of company stock worth $108,480,676. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

