Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 878,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 565,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

