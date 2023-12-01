LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $222.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.14. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

