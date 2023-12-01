Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,288,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 652,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 369,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

