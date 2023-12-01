MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 50,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

