Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$105,669.72 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 635 shares of Macquarie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$166.41 ($110.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,669.72 ($69,979.94).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $2.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.