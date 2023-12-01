Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

