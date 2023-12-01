Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ FWONK opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
