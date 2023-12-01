Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $32.95 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $63,175,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $27,348,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $22,183,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

