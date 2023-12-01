Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $34.25 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $357,356,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,469,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

