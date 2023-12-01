Mark Christopher Hagan Sells 16,000 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
