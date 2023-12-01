Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.44

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 26726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 270 ($3.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

