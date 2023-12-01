Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 234,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 182,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.