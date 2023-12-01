Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

