Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,938,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,926,000 after buying an additional 471,732 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $476,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $4,973,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

