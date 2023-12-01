Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -282.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.21.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
