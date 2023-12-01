Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -282.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

