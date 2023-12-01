Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $415.21. 453,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,179. The firm has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.