McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 2.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.00 and a 200 day moving average of $426.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

