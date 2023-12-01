McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $476.35

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $476.35 and last traded at $474.76, with a volume of 38349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

