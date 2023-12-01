Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.80. 19,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,260. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day moving average of $246.93.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,905 shares of company stock worth $123,213,938. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
