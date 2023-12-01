Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.80. 19,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,260. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day moving average of $246.93.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,905 shares of company stock worth $123,213,938. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

