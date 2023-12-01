MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Issues Earnings Results

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter.

MedX Health Stock Performance

MDX opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. MedX Health has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

