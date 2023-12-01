MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Issues Earnings Results

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter.
MedX Health Stock Performance
MDX opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. MedX Health has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.
About MedX Health
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MedX Health
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.