Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 437,843 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

