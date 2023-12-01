MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,620.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,329.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,285.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,625.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

