MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,620.46 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,625.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,329.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,285.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.