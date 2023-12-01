Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp Acquires 63,648 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90.

On Monday, November 20th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 315 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.75.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

