Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp Purchases 64,435 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares in the company, valued at $166,884,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 315 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $10,725.75.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

