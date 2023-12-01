Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 0.8%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.15 ($6.76) and last traded at €6.20 ($6.81). Approximately 2,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.25 ($6.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.44 and a 200 day moving average of €6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

