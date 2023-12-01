MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $132,835,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 612,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

