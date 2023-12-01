MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 125326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $890,200. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

