Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 1,719,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118,104. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

