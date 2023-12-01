Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,194 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 3.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $477,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 76,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.