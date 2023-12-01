Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

