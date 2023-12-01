Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 75% Higher

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) was up 75% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 425,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 140,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Minnova Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

