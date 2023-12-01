Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,143.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

