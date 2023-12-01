Mizuho Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

NYSE:PATH opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

