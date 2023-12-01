Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after buying an additional 751,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOD opened at $49.20 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

