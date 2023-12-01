Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCO traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.93. 173,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,127. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $369.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

