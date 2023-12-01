MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 74,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 381,215 shares in the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

