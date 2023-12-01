Morgan Stanley Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

