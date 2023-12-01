Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

