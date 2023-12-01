Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 28,900 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$123,480.75.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

