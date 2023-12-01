Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 103,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 131,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$47.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

