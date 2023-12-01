Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Movado Group Trading Down 9.8 %

MOV opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $579.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

