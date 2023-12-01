Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries accounts for 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 1.02% of Nabors Industries worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NBR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 21,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $840.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

