NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345,907 shares during the period. NanoString Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 739,396 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 334,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 565,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

