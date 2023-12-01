NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NSTG opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

