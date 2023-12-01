Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Natixis owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

