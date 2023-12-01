Natixis Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11,377.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,248 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

AZN opened at $64.59 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

