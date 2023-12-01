Natixis Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

