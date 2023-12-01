Natixis Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 306.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

